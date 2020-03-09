Aamna Sharif Shows Off Her Watch Collection In These Beautiful Insta Posts

Aamna Sharif is a television actor who currently graces the television screens as Komolika in the popular StarPlus serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Aamna Sharif quickly set her grounds as Komolika with her acting and her amazing choice of outfits that she showcases on the screen. One can often find amazing photographs on her Instagram handle showing pics from her travels as well as her photoshoots.

Aamna Sharif has an amazing watch collection

Aamna has paired a spike bracelet in the same hand along with her gold watch on the same hand. The look is very stylish and is definitely a style inspiration that many can incorporate in their own dressing sense.

Aamna Sharif shows how a simple brown band watch completes a casual look perfectly.

When going all formal with your attire, a gold watch is a complete must. Take a look at Aamna's pic that completely advocates the perfect purpose of a gold watch that she has paired with her blue formal shirt.

A white watch is always chic and never goes wrong. Aamna Sharif has paired her white watch many times on her Insta posts while this post showcases Aamna donning a black tunic on top of a puffy top.

Aamna Sharif posted an all-white outfit that she paired with a white watch. Take a look at her all-white ensemble.

