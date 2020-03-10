Aamna Sharif's Most Adored Shows Like 'Hongey Judaa Na Hum' And More

Aamna Sharif started her career with the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained immense popularity with her TV series, Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role of the actor. Check out Aamna Sharif's previous work on acting front on television shows.

Ek Thhi Naayika

Ek Thii Naayika is a mini horror and thriller television series. The series premiered on Life Ok in March 2013. Aamna Sharif was featured as Raziya. In every episode, the mini-series features a female lead who fights against sorcerers, witches and demonic realities, signifying the conquest of good over evil.

Hongey Judaa Na Hum

Aamna Sharif as Muskaan Mishra plays the love interest of Raqesh Vashisth as Rohan Mishra. Hongey Judaa Na Hum is a love story drama that portrays the furious love story of a young married couple, rediscovering love after meeting with a car crash, erasing their memory. The show also marks Aamna Sharif's return to the small screens after five years of break. Hongey Judaa Na Hum premiered on Sony Entertainment Television India in September 2012.

Kahiin to Hoga

Kahiin To Hoga was Aamna Sharif's debut television soap opera series. The show aired on Star Plus in the year 2003. Kahinn To Hoga is a drama series based on the novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

Currently, Aamna Sharif is playing the new Komolika Chaubey of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the recent past, the role was played by Hina Khan. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic daily soap starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif. The serial is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on September 25, 2018, on Star Plus.

