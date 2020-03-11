Aamna Sharif's Pictures With Her Husband That Shell Out Major Relationship Goals

Aamna Sharif is an Indian actor who started her acting career on the small screen with the television series Kahiin To Hoga. She is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she is portraying the role of Komolika Chaubey/ Sonalika. Aamna is very popular among her fans. She got married in the year 2013 to her boyfriend Amit Kapoor. Aamna Shariff is very active on her social media accounts, where she is often seen posting pictures with her husband. Here are some of the actor’s pictures with her husband one must check out.

Aamna Sharif's photos with her husband

In this picture, Aamna Sharif can be seen with her husband on the occasion of Eid. Aamna is wearing a yellow kurta with zari work and a pair of white sharara and a white dupatta. She has left her hair open with side parting and her husband has worn a black kurta.

In this picture, Aamna Sharif can be seen with her husband wearing a yellow dress. Aamna has left her hair open with a side parting and has accessorised her look with a wristwatch. Her husband is wearing a white round neck t-shirt and a pair of denims.

In this picture, Aamna Sharif can be seen with her husband wearing a checkered dress. Aamna has left her hair open with a side parting and has accessorised her look by wearing a pair of sunglasses, black heels and has carried a shoulder bag. Her husband is wearing a navy blue shirt and a pair of denim.

In this picture, Aamna Sharif can be seen with her husband wearing a white shirt blouse. Aamna has left her hair open with a side parting and has paired them up with beige coloured shorts. She can be seen carrying a sling bag and a matching wristwatch with her outfit. Her husband is wearing a blue coloured sweat jacket with a pair of denim.

