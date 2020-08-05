Aanchal Khurana Suffers An Accident A Day Before Her Birthday, Reveals It Is A Muscle Tear

TV actor Aanchal Khurana, who had emerged as the winner of the dating reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has met with an accident. Unfortunately, the actor met with an accident a day before her birthday, which is on August 6, 2020. Aanchal who is currently residing with her family in Delhi during the lockdown was all excited to ring on her birthday with them, but now the actor has to cancel all her plans for the big day.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Being Biased Towards Ankita

Aanchal Khurana reveals about her accident

Talking about her accident, Aanchal revealed to Spotboye.com that she met with an accident after a person who was reversing his car did not see her standing behind and banged the car into her. She added that she was immediately rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident took place. The actor further added that the doctors have revealed it to be a muscle tear and that she has been advised bed rest for a minimum of 15 days.

Also Read: Aanchal Khurana Makes A Shocking Revelation About Paras Chhabra And 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Aanchal Khurana cancels her birthday celebration

The actor further revealed that she had kept a party tomorrow on the occasion of her birthday, but now as a result of this accident, she has to cancel it for which she is feeling truly disappointed. Aanchal was also quipped on whether she has taken any legal action against the person who had caused the injury. To this, she replied that she has not taken any such action against the said person because he apologized to her profusely after the incident.

She also said that during these difficult times of the pandemic, everyone is a little lost. The actor added that she did not want to give the person who had caused her accident any more stress with legal action. She also admitted that she has to deal with her own pain.

Aanchal also took to her social media to share a glimpse of her accident. She can be seen showing her fans a glimpse of her bandaged leg while sporting a sad expression. But she nevertheless, ends the video with a smiling face. The Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor captioned the video stating that one has to be at their strongest even when they are feeling at their weakest.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Gets Hospitalised Right After She Wins The Show

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Star Aanchal Khurana Reveals Why Paras Unfollowed Her On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.