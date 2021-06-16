'Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha' Wraps Up Filming In Silvassa, Heads Back To Mumbai

As the second wave of the pandemic struck India, many film industries were forced to halt filming or shift their locations. The television industry faced similar issues, compelling makers to shift base from their original locations. Similarly, Star Plus' latest series Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha cast and crew found themselves travelling to different locations to keep the show going.

Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha cast returns to Mumbai after shooting in Silvassa

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, the show starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore had to be shifted to Goa when the initial lockdown was announced in Mumbai, Maharashtra, this year. The makers were able to comfortably explore the show's story in the state of Goa. Unfortunately, Goa too announced a lockdown forcing the makers to shift base yet again. It was reported that the crew had to travel to Silvassa, Gujarat, to continue the series filming. Now, the Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha cast is ready to begin filming in Mumbai once again. They are headed back to the city and will restart shooting tomorrow, June 17, 2021.

Star Plus' newest television show Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha has managed to drag the audience's attention with its brand new love story. The plot follows Darsh, played by Kumeria, who is a blind man and how he falls in love with Nandini, played by Rathore. It is a remake of the Bengali series Sanjher Baati, which had Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

The series shows the story to be set in the city of Dwarka in Gujarat but is actually shot in Mumbai's Film City. According to the Tribune, some of the scenes featured in the show were shot in Dwarka in February 2021. Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha is not the only show that decided to shift base amid lockdown, Star Plus' shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani were also forced to move their filming to Hyderabad. Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Udaariyaan, which was released on March 15, 2021, is being filmed entirely in the state of Punjab

Image: Still from Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha

