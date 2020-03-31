Aashika Bhatia's Most Memorable Shows And Movies You Must Check Out

Aashika Bhatia kick-started her journey in the entertainment industry with Meera by playing the younger version of the lead actor. Since then, she has been a part of several prominent television shows and films. In addition to acing her game on the big screen, Aashika Bhatia is also a very popular star on the video-sharing platform, TikTok. She has more than 14 million followers on the profile. Take a look at some of the shows and films she has been a part of till now.

TikTok star Aashika Bhatia’s films and television shows until now:

1. Rajkumari Radhika- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Aashika Bhatia played a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Bhatia played the role of Rajkumari Chandrika’s sister in the film. The film was well-received by the audience and even turned out to be a huge hit at the box office.

2. Ginni- Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi

Aashika Bhatia played one of the lead roles in Sony TV’s Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She played the role of Gunwant Kaur Ahluwalia aka Ginni in the show. The show focused on the lives of two families and their varied perspectives on bringing up children. The series was a huge hit and even went in for a second season.

3. Khyati Vishal Singh Rathore- Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman

Aashika Bhatia played a supporting role in Colors TV’s Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman. The show was produced by Sooraj Barjatya’s banner Rajshri Productions. The show was a huge hit among the audience and even replaced several hit shows to find its way to the top. The show revolves around a mother who raises both her daughters to be independent.

4. Nikki Dixit- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi saw Aahika Bhatia in the role of the protagonist's younger sister, Nikki Dixit. The show aired on Sony TV and had Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in prominent roles. The show explored the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi and how it impacted everyone around them. The show went on to become extremely popular and even aired a second season that ended in 2017.

