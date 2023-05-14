Aashka Goradia Announces Pregnancy; Smriti Irani, Juhi Parmar Congratulate The TV Star

Aashka Goradia Goble recently took to her social media handles to announce her first pregnancy with her husband Brent Goble. The Naagin fame actress is all set to embrace motherhood at the age of 37 and welcome her beach baby by November this year. The couple, who now resides in Goa, took the Internet by storm and several celebrities including her Naagin co-stars poured in congratulatory messages.

Sharing a clip on the occasion of Mother's Day, the actress wrote, "On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! “Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November. Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!” Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe." The video ended with the text "Beach baby is on the way." Soon after she made the post, "Babyyyyyy congratulations," wrote Surbhi Jyoti. Her co-star Adaa Khan wrote, "Congratulations to u two" followed by heart emojis.

Smriti Irani also congratulated the couple and wrote, "ताडआसान करता बाहर आऊसे" with a red heart. Its English translation meant "Came out doing it easy." Juhi Parmer also took to the comments to shower her blessings. She wrote, "That’s the best news on Mother’s Day. Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love always. Waiting for the little angel." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. Take care of your health mam..love you mam." Check the post below:

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's relationship

Aashka Goradia tied the knot with businessman Brent Goble back in 2017. Brent first met Aashka when she decided to jet off to Vegas. There the two met and exchanged numbers after a brief encounter. The couple stayed in touch until Aashka decided to fly down to his place to pay him a visit. However, things went well and the couple fell in love. Soon after, their parents met and things began to unfold from thereon. Now, they are happily married and are all set to welcome their first child.