Aashka Goradia Flaunts An Acro Yoga Pose With Husband Brent Goble

Television actor Aashka Goradia is often seen sharing yoga pictures of herself and her husband Brent Goble. She shared yet another picture with him and has stunned her fans with it. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for Brent. Take a look at Ashka's Acroyoga pose with husband Brent Goble.

Also read | Aashka Goradia Shares A Romantic Pic With Husband Brent Goble; Fans Go 'Aww-dorable'

Ashka Goradia's acro yoga pose with husband Brent

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aashka Goradia shared a picture of her husband and herself trying an acro yoga pose. She is seen balancing on one foot on Brent's thigh. The yoga pose requires a lot of focus to accomplish and thus Aashka's followers are stunned. Aashka wore a grey two-piece workout set while Brent wore blue yoga pants. The picture was captured on a serene beach. Aashka wrote a heartwarming note for her husband in the caption. She wrote, "Cause not just love, yes love but balance and freedom to fly and still holding on only to protect, desire to see one another do better than yesterday, better than themselves, where comparison of any kind has no space and so everything is inclusive, all-inclusive."

Also read | Aashka Goradia Says 'it's The Breath, Not Just Strength' As She Practices Handstand

Aashka's followers and many celebrities commented in numbers on her picture. Celebrities like Monalisa, Sheeba, Rahul Teewary wrote that the pose was beautiful and next time Aashka could even try flying as she is good at this. An Instagram user mentioned that the two have extremely strong core strength and complimented them. Here are some of the comments on Aashka Goradia's picture with Brent.

Image Source: Aashka Goradia's Instagram

Image Source: Aashka Goradia's Instagram

Also read | Aashka Goradia Treats Fans With Snippets From Goa Trip With Hubby Brent Goble; See Pics

A sneak peek into Aashka Goradia's Instagram

Aashka shared a picture of herself flaunting the Hanumanasana pose. She wore a tropical green monokini while posing on the beach. She paired it with a pair of sunglasses as Brent clicked the picture. Aashka wrote a note on being grateful. She wrote, "Be grateful for little things, be grateful for the movement and this wonderful life and all of your experiences. There is nothing wrong or right about the experience and recognising that is liberating." She also shared a series of pictures posing in her boho look. She wore an orange dhoti and paired it with a black lace bralette. She also wore a statement necklace to complete her look. Take a look at Aashka Goradia's photos on her Instagram.

Also read | Aashka Goradia Stuns In Black Bikini As She Poses Near 'Saagar Kinara'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.