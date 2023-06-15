Aashka Goradia Performs Headstand During Prenatal Yoga Session With Husband Brent Goble

Why you're reading this: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are expecting their first child. After announcing her pregnancy on Mother's Day, Aashka has been practising prenatal yoga under her husband’s guidance.

3 things you need to know

Aashka Goradia practises prenatal yoga

Television actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Aashka, filled with joy, has been committed to following through with her exercise routine while ensuring she doesn’t compromise on her health. With the guidance of her husband, who is a certified trainer with extensive experience, she has been practising prenatal yoga.

Recently, Aashka shared a video of her prenatal yoga session on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards her husband for his support. She highlighted the benefits of prenatal yoga for expectant mothers and their babies, emphasising the importance of conscious movement during pregnancy, unless advised otherwise by a medical professional. She performed a headstand.

Aashka reflected on her pregnancy journey, stating, ‘I have watched my husband train other women with care and intense awareness. I used to wonder when it would be my turn, and here it is, under my dear husband and my teacher #ibrentgoble's guidance. I have been able to grow and transform a lot over the years. In this beautiful stage of pregnancy, I am thankful for all that my husband has taught me. He keeps me aware of my practice on and off the mat."

She also shared a message for other expectant mothers, urging them to practise prenatal yoga under proper guidance unless they are practitioners or teachers themselves. She emphasised on the importance of intuition and focus, encouraging pregnant women to breathe and stay connected with their bodies.

Aashka Goradia announces her first pregnancy

On Mother’s day earlier this year, Aashka Goradia announced her pregnancy, adding a special touch. She expressed her excitement, stating, "Our family and our practice grow by 1 this November! Send us a loving thoughts as we embark on our greatest journey yet!" The former actress shared a heartfelt announcement video on her Instagram handle.

As Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble prepare to embrace parenthood, they serve as an inspiration for couples seeking a healthy and active pregnancy journey. Through the practise of prenatal yoga, they are nurturing their bond as a family and eagerly await the arrival of their little "beach baby".