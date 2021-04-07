Aashka Goradia Shares Important Piece Of Advice For All Women, Says 'Rise Above'

Aashka Goradia's Instagram handle is full of pictures from her outdoor workout sessions, attempting yoga poses with her husband Brent Goble, and giving major lifestyle and fashion goals to her fans and followers. The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor took to her official Instagram handle recently and shared a piece of advice for all the women who are worried about 'log kya kahenge'. Here is everything you need to know about her latest post and more.

Aashka Goradia's Instagram post

Sindoor Tere Naam Ka actor Aashka Goradia recently posted a stunning bikini picture of herself on Instagram and along with it, shared a very important piece of advice for all the women out there. The television star could be seen in a black bikini paired with a long blue-purple shrug, and captioned her post, "For all those women worried about “log kya kahenge”, DO NOT waste your time thinking about what others make of you, what you make of you is the best version there ever could be, function from the place where what you think and feel is more important, there is no bigger sense of freedom than allowing your state of mind to be free of “log kya kahenge” Be humble, be kind, and hold space for people but not their judgments. RISE ABOVE. One life and live it the way you desire. Celebrate yourself, those of you who agree with me, men or women kindly leave a heart ♥ï¸ in your comments and I will understand. ♥ï¸"

Fan reactions on Aashka Goradia's photos

The popular television actor has a following of 1.2 million people on Instagram and her latest post garnered around 35k likes within a few hours. Friends, fans, and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with compliments for Aashka as well as agreed with her caption. Television actor Kanica Maheshwari's comment read, "Time to be liberated ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜", while Mouni Roy dropped three fire emojis. Aashka Goradia's husband also commented on the picture and wrote, "Golden words â¤ï¸ and golden soul ðŸ˜."

Aashka never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her outdoor yoga session pictures or attempting tough asanas with her husband. She recently shared a series of pictures with her husband Brent from the beach and captioned it, "Spent an incredible week with my love @ibrentgoble. Fully charged and back to work. Life between two states. Hustle, focus, and do it all. One life."

Image Credits: Aashka Goradia Official Instagram Account

