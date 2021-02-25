Aashka Goradia Takes A Moment To Appreciate Smriti Irani, Says 'more I Say, Less It Is'

Television actor Aashka Goradia took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with her close friend and co-actor, Smriti Irani. Sharing the pictures on social media, the former also penned a lengthy caption appreciating the latter. Talking about Smriti Irani, Aashka said, "Taking a moment to appreciate this incredible woman". Aashka Goradia's Instagram post also featured her husband Brent Goble and Smriti's son, Zohr Irani.

Aashka Goradia's special note for Smriti Irani

In the post, the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor shared a series of four pictures. In one of these images, the television stars stunned in an all-black outfit and posed standing next to each other. As you swipe, you can also see a selfie picture featuring Smriti Irani, Aashka, Brent and Zohr. She also posted a picture of Smriti and Brent posing together for Aashka.

As seen in Aashka Goradia's Instagram caption, the actor dedicated a few words to Smriti. She said, "From working while in her labour pain, from uprooting people while she uprooted herself, from being co-actor to producer and entrepreneur, to serving the nation, from defeating and marking position with utmost grace, from being a great mother, true friend and a loving wife, from roots to sky...all of this encompassed with great passion". She further added, "Ben, how do I express in words, that you have and still inspire me in so many wonderful ways, it’s an honour to receive your love and affection".

Further, Aashka said that she and her husband Brent are humbled by Smriti Irani's simplicity. She wrote, "You have a heart of gold. Truly golden". The actor also penned a heartfelt note for Smriti's son Zohr. She wrote, "hi 'handsome' 🤗❤️ to many more fun evenings and masti, you energy is superrrr infectious like you mother, Zohr .. bless you!".

Aashka Goradia and Smriti Irani worked together in television's popular and one of the longest serials, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While Smriti played the lead role of Tulsi, the former was spotted in a recurring role in the series. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

