Aashka Goradia Twins With Her Niece In A Bikini, Writes 'like Maasi, Like Daughter'

Television actor Aashka Goradia is quite active on Instagram and is currently in Goa on a vacation with her family. The Baal Veer actor posted a picture with her niece and twinned with her on the sunny beach. Read on to know about Aashka Goradia's Instagram post and her adorable birthday wish for her niece.

Aashka Goradia's bikini pics

Naagin actor Aashka Goradia's family is currently in Goa having a fun vacation. She has been posting glimpses from her getaway on Instagram and her latest post is with her niece, where she has wished her on her birthday. The aunt-niece duo can be seen twinning in yellow swimwear and making a similar pose on the sunny beach.

Aashka's caption for her niece read, "Like Maasi Like Daughter â¤ï¸ Happy Birthday my baby @samairratales. Bless you...in style. Love you so much. Maasi and Sammy got the most unreal tan today..totally worth it â¤ï¸" You can see her Instagram post here.

Fan reactions to the post

Aashka Goradia has a following of 1.1 million people on the social networking site and her latest picture received more than 12k likes within an hour of posting it. Her friends, fans, and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor and her little niece. Actor Juhi Parmar wrote, "Omg!!!!!!!!ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜", while actor Karanvir Bohra called the two of them cutie pies. You can see a few comments on Aashka's Instagram post here.

Aashka recently posted a picture with her husband Brent Goble on Instagram as well from Goa where the two can be seen acing a difficult yoga pose. Aashka looked stunning in a grey bikini and paired it up with a shrug while Brent could be seen shirtless with blue colored track pants on. The pair nailed the pose with Brent balancing his wife on his legs. You can see the picture here.

Apart from this post, Aashka often goes on to share several pictures, videos, and more giving fans a sneak peek into her personal life. Earlier, the actor shared another picture with her husband where they can be seen enjoying their yoga session. In the picture, Brent is seen lying on the sand while holding Aashka with his legs up in the air. He goes on to hold Aashka upside down. Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: Aashka Goradia Official Instagram Account

