Abhaas Mehta, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actor, Marries Longtime Girlfriend Zeenia | Pics

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon famed Aabhaas Mehta got married to his longtime girlfriend Zeenia Wadia on Sunday. Zeenia is a PR professional and has been dating the actor for the past 11 years. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Aabhaas Mehta rose to fame with his stint on the television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

The actor was last seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum headlined by Tina Dutta, Karanvir Bohra, Jay Bhanushali and Anita Hassanandani.

Aabhaas Mehta shares wedding photo

Aabhaas took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared an image from his intimate wedding ceremony. The actor and Zeenia are seen gazing at each other in the photo. They are dressed in traditional outfits. Aabhaas is wearing a blue kurta with an embroidered Nehru jacket and his bride is draped in a red saree. His caption read, "We took our time and we finally decided to laugh together for life #Married."

Aabhaas and Zeenia met on the sets of IPKKND as the bride was looking after the PR and communications of the show. After dating each other for more than a decade, the couple finally decided to get married this year.

What is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon about?

IPKKND narrated a perfect story of opposites attract. The show revolves around Arnav, a wealthy business tycoon, who decides to ruin Khushi's reputation after he thinks she sabotaged one of his events. As the days go by, they both realise that they cannot live without each other.

The show was headlined by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, Aabhaas played the role of the antagonist, Shyam Manohar. The actor began his career with Bairi Piya in 2009 on Colors TV and went on to perform roles in shows like Devi, Na Aana Is Des Laado and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen playing the role of Raghvendra Barot in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum on Sony Entertainment Television.