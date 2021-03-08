Abhijeet Khandkekar Pours His Heart Out In Long Post As 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Wraps

Abhijeet Khandkekar played a negative role of Gurunath on the popular daily show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Although the actor portrayed a negative role on the show, he was most-loved by the audience. The first episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko aired in 2016 and ever since then, Abhijeet has been associated with the show. As the show is about to wrap up, actor Abhijeet shared some stills from his daily soap, sharing a heartfelt note along with it. ,

Abhijeet shares pictures with Mazhya Navryachi Bayko cast

Abhijeet Khandkekar shared a few stills from the initial days of the show, on his Instagram account. The pictures included actors Rasika Sunil, Anita Date and the other team members of the show. Along with the pictures, Abhijeet shared a heartfelt note in Marathi, speaking about the characters of his show, thanking the entire team for bringing out the best of all, on the show.

Abhijeet Khandkear portrayed a negative character on the show. He wrote, "निगेटिव्ह व्यक्तिरेखेला अपेक्षित असा प्रेमळ तिरस्कार तर वाट्याला आलाच पण तेवढच भरभरून प्रेम ही मिळालं. सुरूवातीपासुन गॅरी ची ‘लव्हेबल बास्टर्ड’ ही ईमेज जपण्याच्या संपूर्ण क्रिएटिव्ह टीम च्या प्रयत्नांच आणि नंतर दिग्दर्शनाची धूरा यशस्वी पणे सांभाळणार्या आशुतोष बाविस्कर , सागर सकपाळ सोबत हेमंत सोनवणे, अनिकेत झेले, विजय पेडणेकर च हे यश. ह्या मालिकेनं खूप काही दिलं पैसा प्रसिद्धी च्या पलीकडे भरभरून दिलं सगळ्या व्यक्ती, कलाकार , तंत्रज्ञ, प्रेक्षक यांच्या मेहनतीमुळे, प्रेमामुळे, सदिच्छांमुळे मालिकेनं अभूतपूर्व यश मिळवलं"(sic).

Abhijeet Khandkekar spoke about his negative character Gurunath and wrote that the creative team did an excellent job in creating Guru's character of a 'lovable bastard'. He also added that the serial earned him his income, status, and moreover the love and respect he deserves from the audience. He also thanked the director, writer, and the other crucial members of the show. Abhijeet also wrote about the characters of Radhika and Shanaya, essayed by actors Anita Date and Rasika Sunil, respectively. He mentioned how the actors did equal justice to their on-screen characters by learning and getting into their skin.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko ending

With the show coming to an end, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko cast has been sharing some of their fondest memories from the show. Gurunath spoilt the lives of three women for his benefit, in terms of status and money. However, the three women who initially hated eacother join hands to teach the latter the biggest lesson in his life.

