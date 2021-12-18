Abhinav Choudhary's Missing Father Found In Haryana; Actor Thanks 'social Media Family'

Actor Abhinav Choudhary, who recently made an appeal on social media to his fans to help him locate his father shared the good news that his dad had been found in Haryana.

Choudhary thanked God that his father was found and was safe and announced the news on social media on Saturday. He also penned down a note of gratitude to his fans for all their help.

Abhinav Choudhary's father found in Haryana

The Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao actor had appealed to his fans and followers to help look for his father on December 17. He mentioned that he had been missing since December 14 and did not have his phone or money.

"Guys plz spread the word and share it with your friends & family & help me find my papa, he could be anywhere in India by now its already been 3 days now, but especially people from Begusarai, Bihar, UP & Delhi, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Lucknow, etc (sic)," he wrote on social media.

Several fans and well-wishers prayed for the actor's father's return and flooded the comments section of his post.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Plz help me find my papa as he's been missing since 14th December 2021 around 7 pm he could be anywhere but we are assuming that he could be in Delhi Pandav Nagar or nearby as of now. And he is not doing well for a week. (sic)"

Plz help me find my papa as he's been missing since 14th December 2021 around 7pm he could be anywhere but we are assuming that he could be in delhi pandav nagar or near by as of now. And he is not doing well since a week.@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @SonuSood #needhelp pic.twitter.com/h2QH2Z4N8t — Abhinav Choudhary (@abhichoudhary29) December 16, 2021

A day later, the actor took to social media again, this time with some good news. He mentioned that his father had been located and also spoke to him over a video call. He mentioned the family was now on their way to go and bring him back home. He thanked his friends, family, the media and the deputy commissioner of Faridabad for their help as he posted a series of pictures of himself and his dad.

He wrote, "We have been able to trace my papa we received a call from Haryana ( Gurudwara ) I just had word with him on a video call with help of deep from gurudwara, thank god he is safe, and we are trying to reach there & bring him home soon 😇 And all my friends, family and social media family, just can't thank you enough guys for all the help I have received from you all. 🙏 Thanks to deputy commissioner of Faridabad for coordinating. (sic)"

(Image: @abhinavchoudharyofficial/Instagram)