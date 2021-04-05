Abhinav Kohli Says, 'Raja & I Have Forcefully Been Separated From Our Kids By Shweta'

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli opened up about his fight against the actor over the custody of their four-year-old son Reyansh. Kohli also reacted to the picture of Palak Tiwari meeting her father Raja Chaudhary (Shweta's first husband) after 13 years.

In an exclusive conversation with an entertainment portal, Kohli said that he was very happy to see the selfie and considers it as a strong message for Shweta. According to Kohli, the child will meet, hug, click a selfie even after keeping her away for 13 years from his own father. "After 13 years also if your daughter is meeting her biological father with this much love then what is the point of keeping me away from my son?" Kohli told SpotboyE.

So, did Abhinav get in touch with Shweta's ex-husband for support in his fight against the actor? Kohli slammed the reports and clarified that there is only one thing common between them — their kids were forcefully separated by Shweta. "And depression of being separated from the child is very severe which I can tell you by my own experience," Abhinav said. READ | Shweta Tiwari shares 'absolutely new favourite book', calls it 'insanely addictive'

Shweta Tiwari has two kids - Palak Tiwari, her daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary whom she divorced in 2007 and cited the reason as domestic abuse and Chaudhary's alcohol addiction. The actress got married to Abhinav Kholi in 2013 and had their son Reyansh in 2016. The couple separated in 2019 after the actress lodged a complaint against him for verbally abusing her daughter Palak.

Look at Shweta Tiwari's career

Shweta became a household name through her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay which ran from 2001-2008. The actress later participated in a reality show and emerged as the winner, further intensifying her popularity. The actress was next seen in the TV series Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The show focused on various ups and downs parents faced while raising their kids. A few of Shweta Tiwari's TV shows include Kahiin Kisii Roz, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.