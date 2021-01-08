Abhinav Shukla And Shilpa Agnihotri's Relationship: Here's What You Need To Know

Abhinav Shukla has gained massive popularity ever since he became a participant in a famous reality show. He has been in the news consistently since then and has been gaining a high number of following and support from the viewers. Recently, the participants had a member of the family taking part in it as well and were joined by various family members. Abhinav, however, was joined by the popular actor Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri, with many having no clue about how they are related. Here is more on Abhinav Shukla and Shilpa Agnihotri’s relationship.

How are Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri and Abhinav Shukla related?

While it was made abundantly clear of the relationship between the rest of the contestants and the people who joined them, there were still questions about on Abhinav Shukla and Shilpa Agnihotri’s relationship. The audience had little clue about how the two celebrities were related, with a good reason being behind their doubts. The two are not related to each other by blood but have been friends for a long time. A number of netizens who seem to be aware of this issue have said that the two are family friends.

#NikkiTamboli got 8 minutes to meet her Mom

Abhinav got 9 minutes to meet #ShilpaAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/xpVU2Fdnmg — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2021

So 2nd guest was Abhinav friend Shilpa Agnihotri ji she is Abhinav closest friend ❤️🥺 — Jasly_fp (@jasly_fp) January 6, 2021

No she's best friend — Nuuna (@Nuuna0) January 6, 2021

Both Abhinav and Shilpa reportedly got to spend only nine minutes in each other’s company, according to The Khabri. The photos showed both Shilpa and Abhinav getting emotional as they met each other. Netizens on Twitter were seen discussing their friendship, saying that they are family friends and very close to each other, having known each other for many years. Viewers would know that Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri was herself one of the participants in one of the previous seasons.

While Abhinav Shukla and Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri’s relationship may not be of blood, both of them seemed to be extremely happy in each other’s company. Both of them have been in the television industry for many years. Shilpa has appeared in a number of famous television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many more. On the other hand, Abhinav has worked in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many more.

