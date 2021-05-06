Abhinav Shukla Assures Fans That Rubina Dilaik Is 'stable' After Testing COVID-19 Positive

With the COVID-19 cases on a rise in the country, every week Bollywood and television celebrities are being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Adding to the list this week was Choti Bahu actress Rubina Dilaik who informed her fans with an optimistic approach that she will be eligible for donating her plasma within a month of her recovery. Recently, her husband Abhinav Shukla shared a health update with her worried fans.

Abhinav Shukla on Rubina Dilaik's health

Rubina Dilaik's COVID result came out positive this week after which the actress immediately quarantined herself and urged the people who came within her contact to get themselves tested. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Abhinav Shukla revealed that she was stable even though her condition has not improved yet. Abhinav Shukla's wife Rubina is currently staying in Shimla while he looked out for her from Mumbai.

Furthermore, he wished for Rubina's recovery before he left for Capetown for his shoot. He informed the fans that she has good immunity and coping well with the symptoms. Abhinav said he realized that there is a panic situation and being calm is the only option and so he has been praying for his wife's recovery. Saying that he organized a flow chart for his wife, Abhinav admitted to monitoring Rubina's temperature and vitals regularly.

Rubina Dilaik asked Abhinav Shukla to have fun

The 38-year-old actor revealed in the interview that his 31-year-old wife asked him to have fun while he shot for the show in Capetown. The actor agreed with his wife and said it is important to have fun while shooting and there is no option other than to stay strong. Lastly, the actor remarked that he will travel comfortably out of the country once his wife recovers.

More on Abhinav Shukla's shows

After making his debut in television in the show Jersey No. 10., the actor worked in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, and Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan. The actor is all set to appear in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The confirmed cast of the show is Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli along with Sanaya Irani, and Varun Sood.

IMAGE- RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

