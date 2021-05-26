Abhinav Shukla Describes 'scariest' Moment Of His Life When He Fell Asleep While Driving

Abhinav Shukla, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, has gained huge popularity for his performance in daily soaps and shows. The actor has also been giving fans a glimpse of his time there through his social media handle. Abhinav had been doing a lot of stunts there, and in the midst of it, he recalled one of the scariest experiences of his life. He admitted to sleeping while driving once.

Abhinav Shukla recalls his scariest experience

Talking about his experience, Abhinav said that he was travelling to Mumbai from Punjab by car. He was driving himself and had crossed Jaipur. He abruptly fell asleep while driving, and when he awoke, he found himself in the middle of the road. That was terrifying and frightened him. The actor admitted that he still gets those flashes and that people had told him that drivers usually sleep while driving. He described the incident to Zoom as scary and stated that after that experience, he decided that he would rather stop the car than endanger other people's lives.

The actor has been sharing several pictures, videos stories, and more from Cape Town. Abhinav recently shared a picture of himself along with his fellow contestants. In the picture, he can be seen striking a simple pose with Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli. He’s sporting a dark coloured t-shirt, grey pants and completed the look with brown shoes and a pair of sunglasses. Nikki wore a white bralette, pink and white shorts, hot pink zipper, while Aastha donned an orange co-ord set. Along with the picture, he wrote, “My Favourites! #kkk11 @nikki_tamboli @aasthagill”. Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section with all things nice. Take a look at the post.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi's contestants

Abhinav Shukla’s fellow contestants for the upcoming season are Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The much-awaited show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is expected to air in July 2021.

