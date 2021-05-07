Abhinav Shukla Heads To Cape Town; Calls The Current COVID 19 Situation 'heartbreaking'

Television actor Abhinav Shukla was recently spotted at the Mumbai international airport as he was heading to Cape Town to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the video released by the paparazzi handle, Viral Bhayani, the celebrated actor can be seen greeting the photographers while speaking about the grave COVID 19 condition in the country. He also advised the paps to maintain social distance as it is an important part of the COVID 19 regulations. Other renowned celebrities like Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were also spotted at the airport as they gear up for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Abhinav Shukla heads to Cape Town

Actor Abhinav Shukla of Bigg Boss 14 fame is one of the many celebrities who will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was recently spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai, where he was seen having a quick chat with the paps regarding the COVID-19 second wave which has heavily affected the country. In the clip, he is asked to say a few words about Nikki Tamboli, who recently lost her brother to the COVID 19 virus. Abhinav Shukla specifies that the situation of the country is heartbreaking and implies that it is important to follow COVID 19 norms at the moment.

Abhinav Shukla was spotted in a set of casual garments with a light coloured sweatshirt and a pair of contrasting black bottoms. He was seen wearing two masks to ensure maximum protection amidst the pandemic. He was also carrying a simple khaki backpack alongside a few suitcases. At the end of the clip, the paparazzi is seen wishing him luck for the adventure that lies ahead on the upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Have a look at the video from Abhinav Shukla’s Instagram here:

Abhinav Shukla has lately been keeping his fans updated through various posts on social media. The actor also appeared in a recent Neha Kakkar music video titled Marjaneya, alongside his wife, Rubina Dilaik. His fans are excited to witness him again on a reality show after his commendable work on the Bigg Boss 14 platform.

