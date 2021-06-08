Abhinav Shukla Reacts To Wife Rubina Dilaik's Latest Photo, Calls Her His 'Kaddu'

Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik are currently miles away as Abhinav went to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Despite the distance, the couple seems to be cheering each other via social media. Abhinav Shukla recently left a loved up comment on Rubina DIlaik's latest photo.

Abhinav Shukla calls Rubina Dilaik his 'Kaddu'

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos in a lilac ensemble. The Shakti actor wore an outfit by 'Wanderlust by Sahiba' while she was styled by Ashna Makhijani Shah. Rubina also wore a pair of earrings with 'Boss Lady' written on them by Haus of Sparklx. Abhinav Shukla commented on Rubina's photo and called her his pumpkin. He wrote, "My Kaddu" and added a hug emoticon.

This was not the first time when Abhinav Shukla cheered his wife. Several of Rubina Dilaik's photos have comments from her husband. Rubina shared a series of photos in a black and red coloured ethnic ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, "Feeling loved 🥰". Abhinav Shukla pampered his wife through his comment on the post. The actor wrote, "😍My Beautiful 🤗" on Rubina's photo.

On May 27, 2021, Rubina Dilaik shared a photo on her Instagram. The actor wore a printed kaftan in the photo and paired it with some jewellery. In the caption, Rubina wrote, "Meri tandaroosti aur taazgi ka raaz, ghar ka ghee , doodh aur makhan😅". Abhinav, who was in Cape Town at that time, commented with a heart-eye emoticon on the photo. Rubina replied to Abhinav's comment with loved-up emoticons.

Rubina Dilaik misses her husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram on May 18, 2021, to share a photo with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The actor told her fans how it had been a tough month since Abhinav has left for Cape Town and expressed her feelings. The caption of the post read, "One month of not being in your arms🥺....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09". She also added several hashtags, including #rubinadilaik, #abhinavshukla, #major, and #missing.

Abhinav Shukla is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Abhinav Shukla is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor recently shared a post from Cape Town with his fellow participants. His caption read, "Heaven is a place on earth!".

