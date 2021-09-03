Abhinav Shukla Reminisces On His Modelling Days With Late Actor Sidharth Shukla

As the Balika Vadhu actor, Sidharth Shukla’s death news took the internet by storm, all his fans, as well as his friends from the entertainment industry, have been mourning his loss. One of his friends and popular TV actor, Abhinav Shukla recently shared an unseen picture of himself with Sidharth Shukla from their modelling days together and remembered the late actor while recalling his words.

Abhinav Shukla shares Sidharth Shukla’s unseen picture from their modelling days

Abhinav Shukla recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of himself and the late actor, Sidharth Shukla. In the picture, Abhinav Shukla can be seen standing first in the row from the right while Sidharth Shukla was standing on the extreme left with both of them wearing black suits.

In the caption, Abhinav recalled how this was when they both started their journey in the industry at Gladrags 2004. He further recalled what happened during the contest and stated, “We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one liners followed by Name . Siddharth’s Intro : “live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai.” In the ned, while expressing his grief over Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, he wrote, “Not done man ! You left so early !”

Several fans took to Abhinav Shukla’s Instagram post and expressed their sadness on Sidharth Shukla’s death. Many of them added sad and crying face emojis in the comments section to depict how shattered they were on hearing the news about the actor’s demise. A fan wrote ‘You are one of those who has seen him from the very start . These were his peak time of career . But destiny had different plan. Hope you are in a better place now’ while another fan thanked Abhinav Shukla for sharing this unseen picture with the fans. Many of the fans also dropped in heart-break emojis in the comments to express how they were heartbroken by the actor’s death while some others mentioned how he was gone so early. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Abhinav Shukla’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: ABHINAV SHUKLA/SIDHARTH SHUKLA INSTAGRAM