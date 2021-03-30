Abhinav Shukla Shares Pictures With 'happy People' From Holi Celebration, Check Out

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik spent their Holi with their "happy people" Shilpa Agnihotri, Apurva Agnihotri and Rakesh Khera. Abhinav posted pictures with Shilpa Agnihotri and Rakesh Khera on his official Instagram handle. The trio was seen enjoying a glass of a cooling beverage and a round of laughs as they posed for the pictures.

Shilpa Agnihotri wore an all-black outfit with a loose black full-sleeved tee and a pair of black leggings, she completed the look with a pair of slippers and oversized sunglasses. Rajesh Khera wore a bucket hat, a pair of wayfarers, a loose white vest and a pair of blue jeans. He also styled a black fanny pack around his waist. Abhinav Shukla's summery look included him wearing a white and yellow cotton shirt with a pair of blue denim shorts. He wore loafers and black sunglasses to complete the look.

The trio was seen wearing a pink teeka on their foreheads and pink colour applied on their cheeks. In his caption, Abhinav Shukla called Shilpa and Apurva Agnihotri, Rakesh Khera, and Rubina Dilaik, his "happy people". Rubina Dilaik and Apurva Agnihotri were not clicked in the photos.

Abhinav Shukla celebrates Holi with Shilpa Agnihotri and Rajesh Khera

Fans took to the comment section to give their Holi wishes and compliments to the actors. Many fans called Abhinav Shukla handsome and exclaimed "Yayyy!" at the picture of the three actors together. Other fans were too busy asking about Rubina Dilaik's whereabouts as she wasn't included in the pictures taken. The picture gained over 104k likes within hours of posting.

Abhinav Shukla and Shilpa Agnihotri's friendship became a highly discussed topic among fans when their relationship was disclosed on a famous reality TV show. According to the rules of a task on the show, the participant would get to talk to a family member, relative or close friend for approximately 10 minutes. Abhinav Shukla met Shilpa Agnihotri and the two spoke to each other for more than 9 minutes. This raised suspicions among fans about their relationship.

Many other fans were already aware of Abhinav Shukla and Shilpa Agnihotri's relationship. They took to their Twitter accounts to let others know that the two actors were not family members or related to each other by blood. They disclosed that Abhinav Shukla and Shilpa Agnihotri were best friends for a really long time.

So 2nd guest was Abhinav friend Shilpa Agnihotri ji she is Abhinav closest friend â¤ï¸ðŸ¥º — Shubana Mir â™¡JasLy (@jasly_fp) January 6, 2021

No she's best friend — Nuuna (@Nuuna0) January 6, 2021

(Promo Image Courtesy: Abhinav Shukla Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.