Abhinav Shukla Shares Throwback Photo With Mom & Brother, Shares B'day Anecdote

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Abhinav Shukla recently took a stroll down memory lane as he shared a major throwback photo with his elder brother and his mother on Instagram. Along with posting a photograph of a young Abhinav and his elder brother from one of their birthday bashes, the film and television star shared an anecdote from his childhood days. He revealed that back in the day, his beloved mom used to club the birthday parties of both the brothers to have "one less day of cleaning our mess".

After celebrating his father-in-law's 60th birthday a couple of days ago, Abhinav Shukla has now recalled his and his elder's birthday celebrations during their childhood. Earlier today, i.e. April 28, 2021, the Luka Chuppi actor dug up his family photo album to share an adorable photograph from one of his birthday parties. Along with sharing the photo on Instagram, he revealed that his mom used to club the brother duo's birthday parties because his birthday is on September 27 while his brother's birthday is on October 1.

In the candid picture shared by him, the Shukla brothers could be seen cutting their respective birthday cakes together while their mother stood beside them and posed for the camera in an all-blue outfit. Spilling the beans on their clubbed birthday celebrations, Abhinav wrote, "I don't know which birthday of mine that was, but I am 27 Sept, my brother is 1st Oct so my Mom always had a great idea to club the Birthday Parties, those times were simple, but also my mom had 1 less day of cleaning our mess! That was the idea, I guess. (sic)". For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla's age currently is 38 as he was born in 1982.

Soon after his IG post surfaced on social media, netizens flocked to the comment section of his post to shower him with immense love. While one user commented writing, "Kudos to your mom for raising such brilliant men!!", another asked him, "Appu were u sincere boy or naughty? It seems u were naughty. pls let us know". On the other hand, many fans requested a picture of Abhinav Shukla's wife Rubina Dilaik with him next.

