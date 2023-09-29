Abhinav Shukla Slams Trolls Claiming He Doesn't Support Rubina Dilaik: There's So Much...

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Recently, the actor took to social media and answered trolls' 'most asked questions'. From not working, to not supporting Rubina and sharing photos with her, he broke the silence on the topics.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018.

The couple has participated in several reality shows together.

Abhinav Shukla on 'not' supporting Rubina

Abhinav Shukla said that he is not a big fan of social media, and his Q&A session with fans reflected this belief. When questioned about why he doesn't post many pictures or videos with his wife, Rubina Dilaik, he explained that his support and love for her are expressed in private moments and don't need to be showcased on social media.

He emphasised that the support he provides for Rubina starts at home, in their everyday life. He shared that many of their special moments are considered sacred and are meant to be cherished privately. Abhinav also revealed that his family is not comfortable with social media, and he respects their preference for privacy.

"My support for her starts at home, at basic ground level ..there is so much i do and it is all sacred that i cant put it public domain. Its for me and her to understand and relish. Thats how it will be, love and care is not meant to be flashed much on social media," he wrote.

When asked why he doesn't post pictures with his family, Abhinav explained that his family members are uncomfortable with the idea of social media. He shared that they prefer not to have cameras in their faces and are content living a private life. He added that he respects their sensitivity regarding privacy and values the sacredness of family moments.

Captioning his post, Abhinav wrote, "I will express gratitude for my fans whenever i can.. many times a year.. but for the trollers & few critical thinkers i will reply not often, but once in few years so that you dont feel left out! So here is fuel for your soul!"

'I'm not a workaholic'

Addressing queries about his work, Abhinav Shukla mentioned that he is involved in some significant projects that cannot be disclosed at the moment. He assured fans that when the time is right, these projects will be officially announced. He also shared that he is not a workaholic and enjoys spending leisure time in nature, gazing at the sky and forests.