Abhinav Shukla Uses Engineer Friend's Help To Get Site That Disabled Rubina's Phone Number

Abhinav Shukla recently ordered the removal of a website that contained the contact information of a number of actors, including Abhinav Shukla's wife's, Rubina Dilaik. Taking to Twitter, he thanked his engineer friends for their assistance. His tweet said that a website was illegally sharing the contact numbers of many prominent actors and that the website had been disabled. He further credited his friend who is an engineer for taking the site down. He also said that one should not mess with engineer and accepted the gratitude of all who were thanking him by saying 'welcome'.

A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Dont mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way ! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 13, 2021

He also spoke to Spotboye about the entire issue and how they had come to know about what was going on. He started by saying that Rubina Dilaik had started receiving a number of calls from unknown numbers and that a lot of others in their circle had as well. He then said it was because of the website that had been illegally sharing the numbers of a lot of actors. He said that as soon he came to know about the source of the problem, he reached out to a friend of his who was an engineer. He wrote a tweet while sharing the article on Twitter saying, “Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer !”.

He continued by saying that his friend had solved the problem for him by getting the site disabled in three days. He also revealed that the site had about a hundred numbers of celebrities on it which had been shared illegally. He said that if the person who was behind this entire fiasco tried doing something like this again he would not hesitate before alerting the Cybercrime units. He concluded by saying that controlling such issues were beyond his ability but he had done his best to use technology to good use and reverse the situation. Abhinav Shukla's Twitter also saw him thank Rubina’s fans who had alerted them about the website instead of using the information given there incorrectly.