Abhinav Shukla's Cousin In ICU After Being Assaulted, Stripped; Struggled To File FIR

Abhinav Shukla expressed his displeasure with the police after his 36-year-old cousin's brother, Mahesh Sharma was assaulted. The incident took place at Mamoon Cantt in Punjab.

The actor shared that him and his family had been trying to get a First Information Report registered in the case, but to no avail despite the incident taking place 30 days ago. He has sought the help of the police authorities to help him out.

Abhinav Shukla's cousin assaulted, actor seeks help from police

Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter to share that his cousin was 'brutally beaten when unconscious' and 'stripped naked.' The actor added that the latter was 'left to die', but somehow he had survived. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that his cousin was now paralysed after spending 30 days in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He shared that despite all that had happened to his brother, no FIR was lodged in the case. Abhinav said that they were all 'begging' with the police to register the case. In the tweet, he also shared a photo of his cousin being treated in the hospital, with injuries all over his face. He also posted his name, Mahesh Sharma, age, 36 and the police station they were in touch with, Mamoon Cantt.

Abhinav also tagged Gurdaspur Police, The Director-General of Police of Punjab Police, and Punjab Police in the tweet.

My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/Qq4C6zfRmy — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

Responses on Abhinav Shukla's post seeking help for cousin

One IPS Officer asked him to approach the Pathankot Police and get a statement recorded at PS Mamoon Cantt. The officer added that instructions were already issued to ensure legal action. The officer offered more help to Abhinav if needed.

"We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind!" his message further read.

The actor then thanked the officer and added that he was doing the needful as per his instructions.

@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there.



We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts.

Jai Hind ! — Surendra Lamba,IPS (@IPSSLamba) January 23, 2022

The Punjab Police took note of the tweets and shared that they had been forwarded to the Gurdaspur Police. The Gurdaspur Police also replied to the comment, stating that since PS Mamon Cantt came under Pathankot Police jurisdiction, it was to be dealt with by Pathankot Police.

(Image: Instagram/@ashukla09)