Abhinav Shukla's Instagram Photos That Definitely Deserve Your Attention | See Pictures

Indian model and film actor Abhinav Shukla's Instagram handle is quite popular. The actor enjoys an impressive following of nearly 900k on Instagram with his popularity still on the rise. Abhinav Shukla's photos often prompt praises and compliments from his fans. The actor was last seen on a popular reality TV show along with his wife Rubina Dilaik. Here are some of Abhinav Shukla's Instagram photos that are truly drool-worthy.

Abhinav Shukla's modelling photos and pics from photoshoots

Beach Body

Back in 2019, Abhinav Shukla shared a stunning picture from his trip to the beach. The actor could be seen wearing his swimming costume in the photo amidst an incoming wave. Abhinav captioned the picture, "Second Tip to get Beach Body .. Drink a Lager" Take a look at the photo below.

Save Water

Back in 2016, Abhinav shared a monochrome picture of himself while standing under the shower. The actor could be seen leaning against a wall, covered in water in what looked like a bathroom, looking extremely handsome. Abhinav shared the photo with the caption, "Save water". Take a look below.

Army look

Abhinav Shukla's photos often show the model trying out different outfits and looks. Another one from way back when in 2016, Abhinav shared a picture of himself leaning against a balcony. In the photo, the actor could be seen dressed army-style looking extremely suave. Abhinav captioned the post, "Desert Camo ! ". Take a look below.

Summer Sweat

Back in 2019, Abhinav shared a handsome picture of himself wearing all white. The actor could be seen in the picture looking thoughtful while leaning against a wall. Abhinav shared the picture with the caption, "I love all seasons, welcoming Summers with open arms and sweaty clothes". Take a look below.

'Dirty Jobs'

Back in 2015, Abhinav shared a monochrome picture of himself looking absolutely handsome. The actor could be seen shirtless in the photo flaunting his abs. Abhinav shared the photo with the caption, "Dirty jobs !". Take a look below.

A true model

Back in 2015, Abhinav shared some absolutely stunning photos of himself on his Instagram handle. The actor could be seen shirtless in the pictures, posing for the camera. He shared one post with the caption, Few years ago ! Weighing just 75 i am purely natural and never had even taken supplements !" while the other one simply saying, "Few years ago !". Take a look at the photos below.

