Abhishek Kapur Gives A Massage To 'Kundali Bhagya’ Co-actor Sanjay Gagnani In BTS Video

Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a BTS clip from the show. In the clip, he can be seen giving a shoulder massage to Sanjay Gagnani. The duo seems to share a good bond and Abhishek added the song Jai Veeru by Khasa Aala Chahar to the background of his video. Take a look below.

Abhishek Kapur gives a massage to Sanjay Gagnani

In the video, Abhishek can be seen in a white printed t-shirt and black track pants. He paired his look with a cap and opted for comfortable chappals. On the other hand, Sanjay can be seen in a navy blue, two-piece nightdress. He sat on a red chair while Kapur stood behind him. Abhishek can be seen pressing his shoulders while he closed his eyes and enjoyed the massage. Another co-star, Usha Bachani can also be seen in the video. She can be seen interacting with Abhishek while he gave a massage to Sanjay. Abhishek captioned his post by writing, “KAPUR MASSAGE SERVICE ... Bahut Kam logon ko Naseeb hai heheheh ....things we do on set .. @sanjaygagnaniofficial @ushabachani4 #kundalibhagya #fun #BTS #mood.” Fans commented on his post in large numbers. Friends and co-stars also dropped in comments. Sanjay simply commented by adding a few emojis.

Apart from this, Abhishek shared a series of behind the scene pictures on his Instagram story. In one of the pictures, he was seen with co-star Twinkle R Vasisht. In the other, he was seen with Ruhi Chaturvedi who was dressed as her character from the show. One video shared by the actor shows him trying to play cricket with a stick instead of a bat.

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama television series that premiered on Zee TV on July 12, 2017. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya cast includes Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani and Ruhi Chaturvedi among others in the lead roles. The story revolves around two families and shows how brothers from one family fall in love with the sisters of the other family.

