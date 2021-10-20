Abhishek Malik Ties Knot With Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary In Delhi; See Pics

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Suhani Chaudhary. The couple exchanged their vows in a grand ceremony in Delhi. They shared several photos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies via Instagram. Fans and friends showered the newlyweds with love in the comment section.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Malik and fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary shared several photos of their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. The couple wore matching outfits for their wedding. Suhani looked dreamy in her peach wedding Lehanga with silver and golden embroidery. She completed her look with heavy jewellery and a drape. She tied her hair in a bun and went for light but glamorous makeup. On the other hand, Abhishek Malik wore a cream coloured sherwani with a matching dupatta. He also donned a red coloured turban. The couple wore garlands while they smiled at the camera. In the caption, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star wrote, "Mr & Mrs Malik." He also added infinity and heart emojis with the caption. The couple's fans and friends showered them with warm wishes and love. Abhishek Bajaj wrote, "Congrats brother," while Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "Areyyy wahhhh Bohot Bohot Mubarake."

Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary's engagement

Abhishek Malik also added a few photos from their engagement ceremony. The couple was seen cutting the cake and also kissing. Some photos also had the couple sitting on their knees to place the ring on each other's fingers. Suhani wore a halter neck floor-length dress. The peach coloured dress had silver accents. Suhani looked breathtaking in the outfit which she completed with matching jewellery and a hairband. Abhishek Malik donned a black coloured tuxedo with a bowtie. The caption read, "Mine."

Abhishek Malik and fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary were dating for a while before they got married. The couple often featured on each others Instagram profiles before their wedding. In January this year, Abhishek Malik shared a video featuring him and Suhani. In the video, the actor was seen proposing to his girlfriend in a restaurant. As she said yes, he placed a ring on her finger. In the caption, the actor wrote, "I love you, Fiancé!"

Image: Instagram/@abhishek_malik