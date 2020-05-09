'Accept Your Flaws, That's What Makes You Beautiful': Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has been spending her time during the quarantine and lockdown period by engaging in productive work. Nia also keeps sharing some interesting posts and funny memes on her Instagram in order to keep her fans entertained and engaged. Using yet another post, Nia Sharma shared her two steps to become ‘good looking’.

Nia Sharma’s guide to becoming beautiful

Nia Sharma shared a tweet that was originally posted by a netizen. The actor shared a picture that listed two steps to become ‘good looking’. The first step is that one must admit that they are ugly. The next step says accepting their flaws is what makes them beautiful. In the caption of the post, Nia Sharma added that she has always believed in this. Here is a post:

Nia Sharma also shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram recently. She shared a picture which claims that desi parents are humble in front of their children only when they are teaching them how to use electronics and technology. It says how they are so sweet that the child can even send them to bring a glass of water.

Another meme that caught Nia Sharma’s eye was something that a lot of people can relate to when it comes to living in quarantine. Nia shared a picture which claims, in Hindi, that while nobody is venturing out of their homes, everyone’s stomachs are sticking out. It has been an ongoing concern which has also turned into butt of jokes.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, Nia Sharma revealed her secret of having a perfect selfie taken. She shared a selfie and wrote how a ₹ 25 product can have more impact than the most expensive things in her life. Hilariously, she added that the confidence she gets is just from a ₹ 25 bulb in her lamp. Here is her story that she shared:

Before the lockdown started, Nia Sharma was shooting for the show Naagin 4. She stars alongside Rashami Desai, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh and Anita Hassanandani in the show. The show traces the story of Brinda Parikh, who can turn into a snake by will. The fantastical show has gained immense popularity among the audience and is one of the most beloved shows on Indian television.

Source: Nia Sharma's Instagram

