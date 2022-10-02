Television actor Anaya Soni, known for her stints in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawaan and Mere Sai, has been hospitalized following kidney failure. The actor revealed that she'll be put on dialysis and will apply for a Kidney transplant as soon as her condition stabilises. Revealing her creatinine and haemoglobin levels, Soni said her condition was 'serious' and further urged fans to pray for her well-being.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 2, Anaya Soni shared a post to inform fans about her condition. "Doctors are telling me that my kidney has failed and I have to do dialysis... My creatinine has come to 15.76 and my haemoglobin is 6.7... condition is serious. I m getting hospitalised in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday... pray for me guys, life has not been an easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment," she mentioned.

The actor added, "But yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe .. but this too shall pass... soon have to go with my kidney transplant.. will apply for kidney post dialysis.."

Reacting to her post, fans penned heartfelt messages hoping for her speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Our prayers are with you wishing you a speedy recovery, Get well soon Buddy," while another stated, "You are the bravest girl I have come across... get well soon."

Ananya is a well-known face in the television industry, having worked in serials like Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan and most recently, Mere Sai. She's also quite active on social media and constantly entertains fans with fun on-set reels alongside her co-stars.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEANAYASONI)