Actor Deepika Singh Seeks Help From Delhi CM As Her Mother Tests COVID +ve In New Delhi

Television actor Deepika Singh has shared a video message addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking urgent help from his office as her mother has been diagnosed positive with COVID-19. She is currently situated in Mumbai along with her young daughter and is helpless when it comes to aid her family. She claimed that her family has been denied the COVID test reports by the hospital officials in New Delhi.

The actor took to social media on Friday and shared a video through which she gave a detailed account of the crisis that her family is facing. She spoke about her mother's condition and added that her entire family is currently at a high risk of contracting the infection. She wrote in the caption, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help. ".

The actor said that her mother's condition is getting worse and she is unable to eat anything. She added that it is very necessary for them to get her proper treatment. Deepika Singh revealed that she exhausted all her sources and that she cannot get her mother admitted to the hospital because there are no beds available. The actor stated that her social media was the last option she had left.

