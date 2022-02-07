Actor Kishori Shahane Meets With An Accident; Says 'car Destroyed, Lives Saved'

Kishori Shahane thanked god after escaping without any major harm following a car accident. The actor-dancer shared that her car got 'destroyed' following the mishap.

The incident took place near Pawna Lake in the Lonavla region of Maharashtra.

Actor-dancer Kishori Shahane meets with car accident, shares picture on social media

Kishori informed her followers on Instagram about meeting with an accident. She dropped a photo clicked from the rear view of her car colliding with a truck. In another photo, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star's car was smashed at the doors on the right side following the crash. She was accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij. Her son Bobby, an actor-model, also seemed to be a part of the travelling group.

Kishori wrote about 'Lives saved'. Using the words 'God bless' and ''Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi' (the one who is guarded by god cannot be killed by anyone)', she thanked God for escaping the accident without any major trouble.

Her fans and followers expressed their concern for her following the accident. Among those to comment on the post were actors like Sheetal Maulik and Ashish Vaidya. They also thanked God that the family was fine after the accident.

Kishori Shahane on the professional front

Kishori has been involved in the world of arts and showbiz for over three decades now. She had first established herself with performances in both Hindi and Marathi films in the late '80s. It was the 1991 film Maherchi Sadi, that proved to be the turning point in her career.

Since then she starred in Marathi films like Wajva Re Wajva, Ek Daav Dhobi Pachad, and Navra Majha Navsacha. She starred in many Bollywood films too, like Shaadi Se Pehle, Good Boy, Bad Boy, Red: The Dark Side, Superstar, Milenge Milenge, Shagird, Mohenjo Daro, Simran, Machine, PM Narendra Modi, among others.

He also starred in plays like Moruchi Maushi and Aadhe Adhure. In recent times, Kishori has been famous for her portrayal on TV shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, being a finalist on Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and as a matriarch on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.