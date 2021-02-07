Actor Lataa Saberwal Is 'embarking On A New Journey', Says She Is 'quitting Daily Soaps'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is quitting daily soaps. She further wrote that she is open to work for 'web, movies or a great cameo'.

"Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I'm open for web, movies or a great cameo. ‘Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life’," her post read. She captioned it and wrote, "Embarking on a #newjourney. A new #beginning."

Lataa was also seen in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She also featured in films like Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

One fan wrote, "Whatever your decision it's for the best and Best wishes for whatever you want in life. Making a positive difference to society is a cause worth everything." The other said, "U have done fabulous work in whatever role u were . U were always in the character. Always love ur work."

