Actor Manish Verma Injures Himself On Sets Of Show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ Show

Beyadh 2 actor Manish Verma who is currently portraying a negative role on the show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri hurt himself on the sets of his show. He has been showered with love for his work and has been applauded for his performance. Recently, on the show, Manish's character came to an end after he died on screen. However, his character will be making an appearing on the screen in a surprise element.

Manish hurts himself on the sets of 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

While shooting for an action sequence on the show, he got injuries on his forehead and the shoot halted for 30 mins. The actor apparently bled and was give immediate first-aid service. When offered to take a day off, Manish sportingly got back to shoot and completed shooting the surprise comeback element.

Also Read: Indian Pro Music League's Captains Release 200 Balloons With Musical Notes On Launch Event

As reported by Telly Updates, Manish Verma spoke about essaying negative roles back to back and said that he never planned to play negative roles in such successions. He also said that he is a very positive person in real life so playing negative roles on-screen improves his acting skills. He would love to play a hero on-screen but is waiting for the right opportunity. Till then, he prefers to play the roles he is offered.

Also Read: Mika Singh Turns Rapper For Daily Soap 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'; Gives Details Of Song

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri cast details

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri cast includes actors Adhvik Mahajan, Amandeep Sidhu, Vishvapreet Kaur, Manish Verma, and Jaanvi Sangwan amongst others. Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu portray the lead roles of Jogi and Mahi on the show, respectively. Manish Verma plays the negative role of Gulshan on the show. The daily soap is directed by Prateek Sharma and produced under the banner of LSD films.

Also Read: Manish Verma To Play A Negative Lead In Zee TV’s Upcoming Show 'Teri Meri Ek Jindri'

The plot of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri revolves around the young love story of Mahi and Jogi. The show started with Jogi falling in love with Mahi instantly, the moment he saw her. Moreover, her ambition, passion, and goodwill make him fall for her even more. However, they face several problems created by different people, as they come together to spend their lives together.

Also Read: Manish Verma Opens Up About The Prep For His New Character In 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.