Actor Nikki Tamboli Woke Up Like THIS On A Sunday Morning! See Pictures

Nikki Tamboli treated her fans with a stunning 'woke up like this'Â picture on Instagram while on her trip to Udaipur. The 24-year-old actress who was lastÂ seen in a recently concluded reality show raised temperatures on social media by sharing her morning-look with her followers. Check out the picture and her followers going gaga over her.

Nikki Tamboli's Instagram post on Sunday

Clad in a nude singlet, the actress posed with a relaxed face for the picture. Nikki sported a natural look for the hair andÂ makeup. The actress wrote in the caption that she woke up like this on a 'beautiful Sunday morning' and all she needed was a double espresso.Â

Netizens commentsÂ onÂ Nikki Tamboli's Instagram post

Fans could not help but marvel at the actress's beauty as one fan commented about how pretty Nikki looked in her natural state. Another fan chimed in and complimented the actress by calling her a 'bombshell' while another fan wrote that Nikki Tamboli was herÂ favourite contestant in the reality show that was aired on Colors TV. Another commented about how the stage was on fire due to Nikki and her stunning picture.

Pic Credit: Nikki Tamboli Instagram.

A peek atÂ Nikki Tamboli's photos on Instagram

Enjoying an online fan base of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Nikki consistently posts pictures from her photoshoots, private life, and clips from her recent TV appearance on the reality show. The actress who isÂ often complimented for her style, posts pictures flaunting her outfits. Recently, the Kanchana 3 actress posted a picture with fellow actress Rubina Dilaik and showed off theirÂ friendship on social media.

A look atÂ Nikki Tamboli's movies over the years

After entering the industry through modeling, Nikki ventured into films by marking her debut in the TeluguÂ film industry with the movieÂ Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu in 2019. She went on to appear in the action-horror film Kanchana 3 in the same year. After starringÂ in her third filmÂ Thipparaa Meesam, Nikki entered the Hindi television scene through a reality show that aired on Colors TV and ended up becoming the runner-up.