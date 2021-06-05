Last Updated:

Actor Pearl V Puri Arrested Under POCSO On Charges Of Rape Of A Minor

Pearl V Puri was arrested after a minor girl alleged rape and molestation and lodged a police complaint against him. The popular TV star is in police custody.

Actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested on rape charges, claimed media reports on Saturday. A minor girl reportedly lodged a complaint against him alleging rape and molestation. The arrest is said to have taken place on Friday night.

Confirming the news, Mumbai Police said that Puri was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered against Puri under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.

The actor was arrested by the Waliv police station in Vasai, near Mumbai. He has now been remanded to police custody by a Vasai court.

As per reports, the victim claimed that Puri had sought sexual favours from her in return for roles in TV serials.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pearl V Puri is one of the popular TV stars. The 31-yer-old had started his career as a model and worked in numerous advertisements before venturing into TV.

He made his debut with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 before starring in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha. The turning point in his life came when he was signed for Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise, for Naagin 3 in 2018. Since then, he has starred in popular shows like Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas.

