Actor Sanjay Gandhi Reveals He's In A 'financial Crunch', Hasn't Worked Since July 2020

With the ongoing pandemic, filming for movies and series has faced several problems. Naagin actor Sanjay Gandhi recently revealed that he has been having a hard time looking for work and hasn't acted since July 2020. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sanjay Gandhi is facing financial issues due to not being able to work.

He told the interviewer that many actors had been jobless due to the pandemic. He explained that he also received news regarding the demises of many people that he had known personally. During the interview, he stated that he wished to help the needy but couldn't as he was in a "financial crunch" and needed to pay for various expenses including house rent. He admitted that he hadn't worked since his last role in July 2020 in Naagin 4.

Furthermore, he said that the mood of the industry has been low. He hoped that an improvement would eventually happen. He added that not being able to help people had made him feel helpless.

Sanjay Gandhi in Naagini 4 as Aakash Parikh

In Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Sanjay Gandhi played the role of Aakash Parikh, Dev and Rohan Parikh's father and Vrushali's husband. The series follows the life of Naagin princess Maanyata who marries a human, Keshav and loses her powers for 25 years. The couple has a little girl named Nayantara together. The Parikh family kills Keshav leaving Maanyata furious. She pledges to seek revenge from the family after Nayantara turns 25 years old.

Sanjay Gandhi's TV Shows

Sanjay Gandhi's other TV shows include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Love Marriage and Tum Aise Hi Rehna. In the hit series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he played the role of Daddaji or Mahendra Pratap Singhania, the Singhania clan's oldest son and Naitik Singhania's uncle. He left the role eventually as he faced issues with the other cast members. He was then replaced by Abhijeet Lahri. In Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi he portrayed the role of Sanjeev Zaveri, Ritika Zaveri's father. One of his most memorable roles includes Kailash Maheshwari, Abhimanyu Maheshwari's father in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. He also played a supporting role in the 2002's series Love Marriage.

Image: Sanjay Gandhi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.