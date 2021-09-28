Actor Shaheer Sheikh Undergoes COVID Test Before Meeting Newborn Daughter Anaya

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl, has said that he has undergone a COVID test before meeting the newborn- Anaya.

Sheikh is currently busy shooting for Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Amid the busy schedule, he finds it hard to spend time with her newborn daughter, also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he avoids meeting her often, the actor told news agency ANI. The actor also said that maintaining a balance between work and personal life is not easy, however, he is trying his best and trying to eliminate any chances of exposing the little one to Coronavirus.

Shaheer Sheikh undergoes COVID test before meeting her daughter

"I am a little busy with work. I ideally wanted to be free and spend more time with her (Anaya) but I can't go directly back from my shoots and meet her due to the ongoing pandemic. I am avoiding meeting her often. It's not at all easy to maintain a balance between work and personal life but I am trying my best. I can't go directly back to her but whenever I can, I do a test before meeting her. It's also challenging for my wife as I am not always present."

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa welcomes Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in November 2020. Owing to the COVID restrictions, the couple had reportedly opted for a low-key court marriage. They welcomed their first child on September 11, however, the official announcement was made on social media on September 20.

Sheikh took to Instagram to announce the birth of his firstborn. Sharing a picture of his wife and himself, the actor wrote, "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is playing the role of Manav, once played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for the reboot of the popular television show, Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. The actor is also playing the role of Dev in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Erica Fernandes.

