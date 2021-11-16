Actor Shraddha Arya All Set To Tie The Knot With Rahul Sharma; Know More About Groom-to-be

Actor Shraddha Arya who is reportedly set to tie the knot on 16 November, has been treating fans with her pre-wedding festivities on social media. Though the actor has not shared much about her better half, however, sources close told the star gave an insight about her husband to Hindustan Times.

Shraddha Arya's Mehendi ceremony pictures where she flaunted her big diamond ring along with her Mehendi have created a buzz among the fans. Apart from Shraddha, her co-actors and make-up artists who were present for the festivities also shared videos from the function while congratulating the couple. On 15 November, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her husband who can be seen flaunting his Mehendi with SDhraddha’s name written on his palm.

Shraddha Arya set to marry Rahul Sharma on 16 November?

The actor did not unveil his face, however, the man was wearing ‘Groom-To-be' sash. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. The source further informed that the groom works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. At last, the source shared that interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.

According to the leading publication, the venue for Shraddha Arya’s wedding is Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Shraddha’s wedding guest list will comprise only family members and close friends as the couple wants it to be a low-key affair. According to media reports, Shraddha chose to get married in an arranged manner because of a couple of relationships falling through in the past.

Arya’s friend and actor Anjum Fakih post on Instagram about the couple’s mehndi celebrations writing. She wrote, “It took 4 days to prepare this… wanted to do something special on @sarya12 Mehendi day… but by the time I was about to perform I forgot most of the steps… so this was impromptu”. Meanwhile, Shraddha started her career as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She went on to star in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

Image: Instagram/@sarya12