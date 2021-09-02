Actor Sidharth Shukla Passes Away At 40, 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Suffers Heart Attack

Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, a Mumbai hospital confirmed. The star, who has worked in numerous popular TV shows and made headlines as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, got a heart attack in the morning and was brought dead to the hospital. He was 40.

What happened to Sidharth Shukla?

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, "Love U Zindagi"

However, Sidharth had attained popularity with the hit TV show Balika Vadhu.

He starred opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

After the success of Bigg Boss 13, he featured in numerous music videos alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and also the series Broken But Beautiful 3.

(With PTI inputs)