Sidharth Shukla's 'sad' Reaction To Afghanistan Crisis Leaves Fans Befuddled, See Post

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla recently created a buzz among his fans when he posted a picture of himself on social media and dedicated his post to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Though several fans appreciated the actor raising his voice on the serious issue, there were others who began trolling him as the picture he posted was of himself. Some said that the post showed his 'self-obsession'.

Sidharth Shukla’s reaction to the Afghanistan crisis

Sidharth Shukla recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself in which he can be seen depicting a sad expression. In the caption, he stated how he was feeling sorry for the state Afghanistan was in and raised a question asking whether humanity still existed.

Numerous fans reacted to Shukla’s post, with some appreciating the gesture and others trolling him for the post. Several reshared his picture on Twitter and trolled him for using his own picture to talk about an international crisis. One fan pointed at how he was on some other level of ‘self-obsession.’ There were also a couple of fans who were confused about why he posted his own picture when reacting to an international crisis.

@Subhashitani1 Idk why this made me die😭😭😭😭 — Eesha (she/her) (@Agabaai) August 15, 2021

Jaldi jaldi pose deke photo de deta hun, baad mein Afganistan ki solidarity mein woh photo caption ke saath insta pe post bhi toh karna hai 🤡 — Sushil (@obliviouskitkat) August 15, 2021

Ok but why he posted his pic — sah3b (@sahebabdullah) August 15, 2021

" Does humanity still exist...!!!! " pooch rha ki bata rha hai excited hoke? — Phooka Boora 🇮🇳 (@Rofl_Phooka) August 15, 2021

Gazab level ka self obsession hai yaar. — Sunita ସୁନିତା ಸುನೀತಾ 🇮🇳 (@sunita1712) August 15, 2021

As Shukla enjoys a massive fan following of over three million, he did receive some words of praise from his fans who appreciated how he raised his voice on this issue. Some also thanked the actor for showing concern on such a sensitive issue. A fan wrote, "True Sidharth it's very heartbreaking what is happening in Afghanistan," while another added "You always stand for the right no matter what! Thankyou for being you! (sic)"

A third fan stated, "Yes it's really sad to see where this world is heading to... We can only pray. Thank you for your concern sir. there is no humanity and mercy left in those enemies of piece & enemies of Afghanistan. The whole situation is so inhuman and heartbreaking. Lots of love from Afghanistan (sic)’.

Another fan wrote, "Yes it's really sad to see where this world is heading to... We can only pray Thank you for your concern sir. there is no humanity and mercy left in those enemies of piece & enemies of Afghanistan. The whole situation is so inhuman and heartbreaking. Lots of love from Afghanistan. (sic)" SOm of his fans also complimented the actor on how he looked 'sexy' in his latest picture, added heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post.

(Image: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

