Sidharth Shukla's 'sad' Reaction To Afghanistan Crisis Leaves Fans Befuddled, See Post

Sidharth Shukla left many of his fans confused when he posted a picture of himself on social media and dedicated the post to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Nehal Gautam
Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla recently created a buzz among his fans when he posted a picture of himself on social media and dedicated his post to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Though several fans appreciated the actor raising his voice on the serious issue, there were others who began trolling him as the picture he posted was of himself. Some said that the post showed his 'self-obsession'.

Sidharth Shukla’s reaction to the Afghanistan crisis

Sidharth Shukla recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself in which he can be seen depicting a sad expression. In the caption, he stated how he was feeling sorry for the state Afghanistan was in and raised a question asking whether humanity still existed. 

Numerous fans reacted to Shukla’s post, with some appreciating the gesture and others trolling him for the post. Several reshared his picture on Twitter and trolled him for using his own picture to talk about an international crisis. One fan pointed at how he was on some other level of ‘self-obsession.’ There were also a couple of fans who were confused about why he posted his own picture when reacting to an international crisis. 

As Shukla enjoys a massive fan following of over three million, he did receive some words of praise from his fans who appreciated how he raised his voice on this issue. Some also thanked the actor for showing concern on such a sensitive issue. A fan wrote, "True Sidharth it's very heartbreaking what is happening in Afghanistan," while another added "You always stand for the right no matter what! Thankyou for being you! (sic)" 

A third fan stated, "Yes it's really sad to see where this world is heading to... We can only pray. Thank you for your concern sir. there is no humanity and mercy left in those enemies of piece & enemies of Afghanistan. The whole situation is so inhuman and heartbreaking. Lots of love from Afghanistan (sic)’.

Another fan wrote, "Yes it's really sad to see where this world is heading to... We can only pray Thank you for your concern sir. there is no humanity and mercy left in those enemies of piece & enemies of Afghanistan. The whole situation is so inhuman and heartbreaking. Lots of love from Afghanistan. (sic)"  SOm of his fans also complimented the actor on how he looked 'sexy' in his latest picture, added heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post. 

