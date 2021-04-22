Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Welcomes 'dearest Friend' Apurva Agnihotri To 'Anupamaa' Cast

Bepannaah star Apurva Agnihotri has joined the cast of the TRP-topper daily show Anupamaa as 'Dr. Advait Khanna'. While lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey recently resumed the shoot of the Star Plus show after recovering from COVID-19, he took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with his old friend and Anupamaa's new entrant Apurva to pen a sweet note for him. On Thursday, Sudhanshu gave fans a sneak-peek into the sets of the Rupali Ganguly starrer on Instagram and called Apurva a "thorough gentleman".

Anupamaa's latest entrant Apurva is Sudhanshu Pandey's "dearest friend"

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has managed to keep the audiences hooked ever since its premiere back in July last year. Now, the plot of the popular soap opera is all set to undergo a plot twist with the entry of a new character named 'Dr. Advait Khanna', to be played by Apurva Agnihotri. Yesterday, the makers of the show introduced fans to Apurva's character by sharing a collage of several photos of the new character from upcoming Anupamaa's episodes on their official Instagram handle. Hinting at a major plot twist, the makers wrote: "What’s the new twist in Anupamaa's life?"

Take a look:

Now, earlier today, i.e. April 22, 2021, lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj Shah, posted a selfie with Apurva Agnihotri on his Instagram handle to officially welcome him on the show. In the picture shared by him, the actor-duo could be seen twinning in blue as they flashed their beaming smiles for the camera. While Vanraj sported a solid blue polo tee, 'Dr. Advait' posed in a denim jacket over a white tee and black pants. Along with posting the photo on Instagram, Sudhanshu lavished his new co-star with praise and expressed being thankful to get the opportunity of working amid the COVID-19 scare. The caption of his IG post read:

YOU KNOW THAT GOD IS KIND WHEN YOU GET TO WORK IN THESE TUFF TIMES .. AND IT ONLY GETS BETTER WHEN U SHOOT WITH UR DEAREST FRIEND WHO ALSO HAPPENS TO BE A KIND HUMAN BEING N A THOROUGH GENTLEMAN. #godiskind #friends #blessed #originalpandey #sudhanshupandey #apurvaagnihotri #anupamaa

Check out Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post below:

