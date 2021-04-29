Actor Sunil Nagar Seeks Financial Help Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says, 'unable To Pay Rent'

Television actor Sunil Nagar, popular for his role of Bhishma Pitamah in 'Shri Krishna' took to his social media handle to seek financial help amid the COVID-19 crisis. In an interview with a news portal, Nagar said that he isn't able to pay his rent for the last few months.

He also revealed that he has written a letter to CINTAA (Cine and Tv Artists Association) but hasn't heard from them. He told India.com, "I have used all my savings in the last one-and-a-half-year...My family has abandoned me." His bank details with his picture have been circulating on social media.

Reports suggest that Nagar resides in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai.

Work Front

Sunil has featured in movies like 'Taal, 'Chatur Singh Two Star', and 'U R My Jaan'. He has worked in many TV series such as 'Fear Files', 'Adalat', and the historic drama 'Siya k Raam'.

COVID-19 tally of Mumbai

At 78, Mumbai records the highest COVID-19 deaths in 10 months Mumbai reported 4,966 new COVID- 19 cases on Wednesday and 78 fresh deaths, the highest single-day toll since June-end, the city civic body said.

With the addition of 4,966 new patients, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 6,40,507, while the toll rose to 12,990, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)''s updated data. Mumbai has recorded an uptick in new infections on two straight days after reporting this month''s lowest count at 3,876 on Monday.

The financial capital had witnessed 4,014 new cases and 59 fatalities on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the city reported the highest number of deaths (78) since June 30, when 93 patients had succumbed to the infection, the data showed. As per the civic body data, 5,300 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,60,401. With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the city improved to 87 per cent.

