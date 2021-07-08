Last Updated:

Actor Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64; Filmmaker Ava DuVernay Pays Heartfelt Tribute

As the news of actor Suzzanne Douglas' demise surfaced on the internet, filmmaker Ava DuVernay took to Twitter and paid a tribute to the late actor

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her role in the popular series, Parent’ Hood recently passed away at the age of 64 due to cancer. Popular American filmmaker, Ava DuVernay shared a beautiful note to pay tribute to the late actor and received numerous condolences from fans on social media. Praising the actor, she stated how she was a gem of a lady and wished her to have a peaceful journey with love.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay's tribute to Suzzanne Douglas

Ava DuVernay recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a short video clip from a popular movie and a heart-touching note for the late School Of Rock actor. In the note, she stated how Suzzanne was a quiet, elegant force as “we made when they see us”. Complimenting her further, she stated how she was a gentlewoman and a gem of a person. Ava also stated how she was a confident and caring actor who “breathed life into words and made them shimmer”. Wishing her a journey of love and peace, she added how she was grateful that their paths crossed in this life.  

Several fans took to Twitter and stated how Suzzanne Douglas was an incomparable actor and wished her soul to rest in peace. Some also stated how she had a distinct gift that only she could share on the screen. One of them also stated how it was an unexpected loss that was beyond sorrowful. One of the fans also praised her on how she was a gem and had a beautiful soul while another one added that despite her demise, her imprint will forever be in them. Take a look at some of the reactions to Suzzanne Douglas’ death.

Suzzanne Douglas’ career

Suzzanne Douglas has been a part of a variety of iconic movies and television shows in her entire career so far. She was also a recipient of a couple of awards that she received for her outstanding performances on-screen. Some of Suzzanne Douglas’ movies included Search for Grace, Sunday On The Rocks, Changing The Game, Chain Of Desire and others. She was also a part of several tv shows such as Parent ’Hood, Touched By An Angel, The Good Wife, The Cosby Show, Promised Land, Bones, Bull and many more. She was last seen in the tv show, When They See Us along with the movie named, Really Love. 

