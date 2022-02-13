Actor Vibhu K Raghave took to his social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of cancer which has advanced to stage four. The young actor bravely shared his ordeal via a video and asked his fans to send love and support as well as seek their prayers. Raghave is known for his role in films like YADVI: The Dignified Princess, Pitchfork, Rhythm and more.

Vibhu K Raghave shares battle with stage four cancer

The actor shared a series of videos from his hotel room where he is getting treated for his stage four cancer to share a health update with his followers. In the video, the actor revealed that it was his first day of chemotherapy and wishes to beat cancer soon. He said, ''I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it.''

Moreover, Vibhu Raghave tried to find a silver lining in the situation by counting his blessings and stating that he was immensely blessed to have the support and love of his family and friends. The actor got emotional and extended his gratitude towards his fans who sent him love and wishes.

Karanvir Bohra & more TV actors extend support

The comment section under Vibhu Raghave's post was filled with love and empathy for the actor going through a tumultuous time. Actor Karanvir Bohra also wished for his speedy recovery by commenting, ''Bhai.... come back the strongest man in the room''. check out the comments from the TV fraternity and fans for the ailing actor.

(With inputs from ANI)