Actress Juhi Parmar Bids Adieu To Her Character Renuka Tiwari From Hamariwali Good News!

Hamariwali Good News actress Juhi Parmar, who played Renuka Tiwari on the show has decided to quit the show and she made this announcement on her own Instagram. Juhi Parmar, of Kumkum fame, returned to the TV screens a couple of years back. She featured in a serial named Tantri for a while before landing the role of Renuka. Renuka is a middle-aged woman who lives with her husband, Mukund, and her son, Aditya, and his wife, Navya. Renuka's relationship with Navya which was complex and sweet was one of the biggest highlights of the show. Renuka decided to carry her daughter-in-law's baby when it was revealed that Navya could not give birth. Juhi Parmar's show, Hamariwali Good News also saw the romance between parents, Mukund and Renuka which was very loved.

Take a look at Juhi Parmar's Instagram post in which she bids adieu to her character and the show:

In Juhi Parmar's Instagram post, she talked about how grateful she was to play the character. her caption reads, "Renuka a character I have loved, one which was equally loved by the audience....Rarely does one get the opportunity to play such an endearing character Renuka, I will miss you, will miss being you! Renu was love â¤ï¸ Time to don a new hat!

Picture abhi baaki hai!!!"

Will we be seeing her in a new role in a new show soon? We hope to soon see Juhi Parmar's latest work in action!

While she did not mention the reason for her departure from the show, the show itself has taken another time leap. Juhi's character Renuka has supposedly succumbed to the fire in the godown and died, leaving only Navya to be the sole survivor. Juhi Parmar's show has completed 150 episodes since its reception! The question all fans are now wondering how will Navya and Mukund manage without Renuka!

Other than the show, Juhi Parmar's latest post on her social media has been about staying indoors and remaining cautious as the covid-19 second wave is on the rise in the country. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours!

