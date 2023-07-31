Actress Shruti Rawatt Announces Divorce From Nikhil Agawane After 6 Years Of Marriage

Shruti Rawatt, who rose to fame with Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai , recently announced her divorce with husband Nikhil Agawane. The two had been married for over six years. They had however, been living separately for a while . The actress finally went public with the news on Monday, July 31.

Shruti Rawatt and Nikhil Agawane tied the knot in 2016.

The couple dated for a while before getting married.

Shruti Rawatt part ways with husband

Shruti took to her Instagram handle and penned a note for her followers. She said in a statement that she finally made the difficult decision of parting ways with her husband after giving the matter great thought. The actress from claimed that despite the breakup, her ten-year friendship with her ex-husband will remain the same.

Her post read, "After much deliberation and thought, Nikhil and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship for almost a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

Shruti asked her fans to stand with them and respect their privacy. The actress went on to express gratitude to everyone for their support. "We request our well-wishers to support us during this time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," she concluded. Shruti also restricted the comments section of her Instagram post.

What is Shruti Rawatt doing professionally?

On the work front, Shruti Rawatt was last seen in the Mishkat Varma-led show Anandibaa Aur Emily. The actress became popular with her roles in shows like Kya Haal Mr Panchaal?, Chintu Chinky Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.