Actress Yuvika Chaudhary Booked By Haryana Police Over Casteist Slur In Viral Video

Yuvika Chaudhary landed in more trouble for allegedly using a casteist slur in a viral video, as the Haryana Police booked the actress on Friday, following a complaint by a Dalit rights activist. The FIR was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the SC community in the video and handed over its copy to the police. The complaint was made to Hansi SP Nikita Ahlawat on May 26 in this regard, the police said.

Yuvika Chaudhary faces heat over 'casteist slur'

Yuvika Chaudhary had allegedly used a casteist slur in the latest video of her YouTube channel which featured her husband, Prince Narula. The video of The Shaukeens actor went viral on social media on May 25, triggering widespread criticism. Yuvika used a colloquial reference to a lower-caste community in a video that soon video went viral resulting in backlash. Enraged netizens began trending 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' on social media. The former “Bigg Boss” contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.

Her husband, Prince Narula also backed his wife in a series of Instagram stories. According to reports, in the now-disappeared- Instagram story, Prince Narula revealed that none of them knew the meaning of the word and when they got messages, they immediately looked it up on the internet and felt really bad.

After a formal investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged against Yuvika Chaudhary at Hansi city police station. The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the Station House Officer of Hansi city police station.

